Breakingviews - The Exchange: Post-Covid, post-Trump mega-trends

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Supply chains may become more diverse or shorter, tech companies with few hard assets will continue to thrive, and the transition away from fossil fuels will present opportunities. Taimur Hyat, COO of $1.4 trln asset manager PGIM, looks to the future with Richard Beales.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3nWyfHR

