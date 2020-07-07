Breakingviews - The Exchange: PMI CEO Andre Calantzopoulos

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The boss of the $110 bln tobacco giant is on a quest to get the world to stop smoking cigarettes and switch over to heated tobacco, mainly PMI’s Iqos brand. Calantzopoulos has a lot of dedicated customers to win over, but he tells Rob Cox how governments might lend him a hand.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3f8PJge

