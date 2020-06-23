Breakingviews - The Exchange: Pehr Gyllenhammar

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Long-time Volvo CEO Pehr Gyllenhammar was pushing radical environmental and social changes at the carmaker long before they became fashionable. One of Sweden’s most admired businessmen argues why CEOs should be paid less and how it felt to become a father again at 81.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/37WeR73

