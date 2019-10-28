Breakingviews - The Exchange: PBS CEO Paula Kerger

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Streaming is upending the media landscape, including public television. Its funding model, local structure and social mandate make broadcaster PBS unlike any other U.S outlet. Its longest-serving boss, Paula Kerger, discusses the challenges and possibilities of the new era.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2Nj0LmD

