Breakingviews - The Exchange: Netflix’s Reed Hastings

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The co-chief executive of the video-streaming firm is out with a new book, “No Rules Rules.” Hastings zoomed in with Jennifer Saba to discuss Netflix’s unorthodox approach to management – like unlimited vacation – and how it sets up the company nicely in a post-Covid world.

