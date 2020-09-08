Breakingviews - The Exchange: Netflix’s Reed Hastings

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The co-chief executive of the video-streaming firm is out with a new book, “No Rules Rules.” Hastings zoomed in with Jennifer Saba to discuss Netflix’s unorthodox approach to management – like unlimited vacation – and how it sets up the company nicely in a post-Covid world.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3icVYRL

