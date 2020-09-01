Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Middle class myopia

Anna Szymanski Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - New York Times reporter Jim Tankersley explodes myths about this politically potent group in his book “The Riches of This Land,” questioning the U.S. media's fixation on rust-belt white men. He argues inclusive growth in the future requires a broader understanding of the past.

