Breakingviews - The Exchange: Matthew Putman

Rob Cox Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The factory floor may be an odd place to find a musical virtuoso. But the founder of Nanotronics, a near-unicorn on the Brooklyn waterfront with Peter Thiel on its board, is as comfortable tinkling the ivories as he is tinkering with the complexities of process automation.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2n7IDTB

