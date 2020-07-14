Breakingviews - The Exchange: Managing through the corona crisis

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - As companies grapple with the pandemic’s fallout, consulting firm AlixPartners has a close-up view inside boardrooms. CEO Simon Freakley discusses priorities for troubled businesses, the long-term impact of Covid-19 and what he has learned running a global business by video call.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3eAoVol

