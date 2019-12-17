Breakingviews - The Exchange: Life after bad debt in India

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kicking off Predictions 2020, Prashant Ruia of Essar Group, Sunil Mehta of Punjab National Bank and Shankar Sharma of First Global come together in Mumbai to explain how India Inc can borrow and lend again with confidence, and propose sharp fixes to kickstart a crashing economy.

Listen to the podcast: https://bit.ly/2RY2x0n

