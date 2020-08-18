Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Leadership and Covid-19 trauma

Contributor
Dasha Afanasieva Reuters
Published

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - After a period of high productivity in response to the pandemic, businesses face “war room fatigue”. Executive coach Merete Wedell-Wedellsborg explains how leaders can get their teams out of this regression phase as quickly as possible, keeping staff motivated and effective.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3g8yDir

