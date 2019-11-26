Breakingviews - The Exchange: Kill your terminal

Markets

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Traders resent expensive tools like Bloomberg and Eikon, but they need them to chat. Goldman-backed Symphony, at $20 a month, wants to break in. CEO David Gurle talks about the challenges of compliance, his deal with China’s Tencent, and the future of finance software.

