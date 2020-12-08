Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Journey of a vaccine

Lisa Jucca
MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca may soon be available for distribution. But how do you deliver billions of vials across the world? Rob Coyle, pharma head at freight giant Kuehne+Nagel joins Lisa Jucca to discuss how to meet the logistics challenge.  

