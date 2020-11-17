Breakingviews - The Exchange: Investing in a new macroeconomic era

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. faces a paradigm shift, as the era of monetary policy dominance ends and fiscal action becomes the major driver of growth. So argues Greg Jensen, co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates. He says this means rethinking one’s approach to asset classes.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3pwpGFo

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.