Breakingviews - The Exchange: Inflation nation

Anna Szymanski Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Fed’s new rate-setting philosophy is a game-changer, and hawks have become an endangered species in D.C. So argues David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. The central bank may boost inflation, he suggests – but its blunt tools could cause damage.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3cn33wZ

