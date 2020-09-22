Breakingviews - The Exchange: Inflation nation

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Fed’s new rate-setting philosophy is a game-changer, and hawks have become an endangered species in D.C. So argues David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. The central bank may boost inflation, he suggests – but its blunt tools could cause damage.

