Breakingviews - The Exchange: IMF and sub-Saharan Africa

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The regional head of the International Monetary Fund, Abebe Aemro Selassie, joins Swaha Pattanaik to discuss how the Washington-based lender is helping hard-hit countries, debt difficulties, the need for reforms, and why policy choices are more limited than in advanced economies.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3mqC5IB

