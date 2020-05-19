Breakingviews - The Exchange: Hong Kong's pressure cooker

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Covid-19 has halted anti-government protests, but tensions are simmering. Hong Kong-based lawyer and author Antony Dapiran explains to Robyn Mak how local officials and Beijing are using legal means to silence opponents, and why another summer of discontent is all but guaranteed.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2WHbk8W

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.