Breakingviews - The Exchange: Guy Hands on private equity’s future

Contributor
Liam Proud Reuters
Published

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The British buyout baron, best known for his disastrous purchase of music group EMI in 2007, now focuses on more modest deals. He joins Liam Proud to discuss Covid-19, ESG, and why the private equity industry’s returns are likely to fall.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/37l0H0R

