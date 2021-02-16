Breakingviews - The Exchange: Editorial lessons from Lionel Barber

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The former Financial Times editor discusses his views on journalism in the post-Trump, post-Brexit, post-print era with Rob Cox. He also shares some of the juicier stories from his memoir, “The Powerful and the Damned,” like the time he told off Blackstone’s Steve Schwarzman.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3dj2lmP

