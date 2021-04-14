Breakingviews - The Exchange: ECB President Christine Lagarde

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - What role does the central bank play in combatting climate change? How will it confront the emergence of digital currencies? What if the U.S. economy charges ahead while Europe languishes? Lagarde takes on these questions and more in an exclusive discussion with Breakingviews.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3e13Yo1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.