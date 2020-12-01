Breakingviews - The Exchange: Eating worms is good for the planet

Markets

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Growing global demand for food is putting a squeeze on available land and one French startup says it has the answer: indoor insect farming. Ynsect co-founder Antoine Hubert on how growing mealworms for fertilizer will benefit the environment – and eventually our diets too.

