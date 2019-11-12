Breakingviews - The Exchange: Duflo and Banerjee

Markets

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - This year’s Nobel economists showed that people often do the opposite of what theory predicts – whether they’re in a Kenyan schoolroom or a dying U.S. factory town. Here, two of the winning trio explain their method, and what happens when researchers leave intuition at the door.

