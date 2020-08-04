Breakingviews - The Exchange: Dov Seidman

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The founder of LRN, a technology and education firm that advises global corporations on culture, governance, ethics and other matters chats with Rob Cox to discuss the importance of moral leadership, an issue that has taken on increased importance during the Covid-19 crisis.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3kb0gdT

