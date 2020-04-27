Breakingviews - The Exchange: Corona-nomics

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kevin Warsh, Jason Furman and Laurence Boone join a wide-ranging panel discussion with Breakingviews to size up the global monetary and fiscal responses to the economic lockdowns enforced to halt the spread of Covid-19; and to map out a recovery back to something like normal.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2SbBWw4

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.