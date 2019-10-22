Breakingviews - The Exchange: CalPERS’ Ben Meng

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Almost a year into the job, the investment chief of California’s near-$400 bln public pension fund tells Tom Buerkle that size can be a double-edged sword. He explains why returns targets are a challenge and what CalPERS is doing to ensure its new private-equity push succeeds.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/33W6JjI

