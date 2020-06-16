Breakingviews - The Exchange: Bruce Flatt

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The office is not dead, though hot-desking may be. The elevator needs a rethink. And don’t rule out the shopping mall. Brookfield Asset Management’s chief executive made these and other predictions for the post-pandemic global economy in a recent chat with Breakingviews editors.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3frXopR

