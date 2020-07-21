Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Brave new credit world

Anna Szymanski Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The crisis unearthed land mines in the fixed-income market – many of which Arena Investors Chief Executive Dan Zwirn had previously identified. He now explains how to navigate this opaque universe with deep dives on leveraged finance, liquidity crunches and an activist Fed.

