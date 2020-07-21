Breakingviews - The Exchange: Brave new credit world

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The crisis unearthed land mines in the fixed-income market – many of which Arena Investors Chief Executive Dan Zwirn had previously identified. He now explains how to navigate this opaque universe with deep dives on leveraged finance, liquidity crunches and an activist Fed.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/39eHOvI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.