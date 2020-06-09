ETFs

Breakingviews - The Exchange: BlackRock ETFs

Contributor
Anna Szymanski Reuters
Published

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Exchange-traded funds are wildly popular with retail and institutional investors alike. BlackRock’s global head of ETFs and index investments Salim Ramji demystifies these tools, revealing how they passed their crisis test and how they challenge the active vs. passive divide.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2XKunQ5

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest ETFs Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore ETFs

    Explore

    Most Popular