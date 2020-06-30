Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: BIS chief Agustin Carstens

Swaha Pattanaik Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - It has been a hectic year for central bankers, who are on the front line of fighting a global recession. The head of the Bank for International Settlements joins Swaha Pattanaik to discuss how to unwind massive monetary stimulus, risks in the financial system, and regulation.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/31tOYug

