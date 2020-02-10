Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Anthony Scaramucci

Rob Cox Reuters
ROME (Reuters Breakingviews) - We last spoke to the founder of SkyBridge Capital a week before Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election. When asked if he would take a White House job if Trump won, he said no – unless it was Ambassador to the Vatican. So, when in Rome, Rob Cox sat down with “The Mooch.”

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/37eFeTR

