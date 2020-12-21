Breakingviews - The Exchange: American banks and the urge to merge

Markets

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. financial institutions have increasingly been teaming up to take on the big four: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Bruce Van Saun, chief executive of Citizens Financial, one of the top regional lenders, discusses post-pandemic banking with Rob Cox.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2KO5TBi

