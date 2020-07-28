Breakingviews - The Exchange: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The co-founder of the home-sharing firm compared the effects of the pandemic to a torpedo hitting a ship. He discusses how Airbnb raised $2 billion amid the crisis and how Covid-19 has changed travel. It has affected the future of his company, including its options to go public.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/39znqWp

