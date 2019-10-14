Technology

Breakingviews - The Exchange: A new space race

Liam Proud Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fifty years ago, NASA landed the first people on the moon. Today, billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are blasting satellites into space to boost global internet coverage. Adrian Steckel of SoftBank-backed OneWeb explains why there’s a brewing gold rush in low-earth orbit.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2MD7OpK

