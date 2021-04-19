Breakingviews - Soccer Super League plan starts one goal down

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s proposed new soccer league would be the biggest upheaval in decades for the world’s most popular sport. Paradoxically, the JPMorgan-backed breakaway may also be too modest to work.

From the point of view of soccer club owners like Liverpool’s John Henry, Manchester United’s Glazer family and the Agnelli clan which controls Juventus, there’s a compelling financial logic to the Super League unveiled on Sunday. The new midweek competition would have guaranteed spots for its dozen founding clubs. That would ensure them a greater share of the spoils while removing the financial risk that they fail to qualify, as is currently the case with UEFA’s Champions League.

While unhappy fans may prefer a tournament based on pure sporting merit, the big clubs feel they deserve a bigger say. After all, global audiences from Seattle to Singapore tune in for stars like Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Why shouldn’t those clubs control broadcast deals and sponsorships, which ultimately derive their value from their own investments in soccer talent?

The upside for those involved is clear. The league’s founding clubs will split an initial pot of 3.5 billion euros for committing to the tournament. That’s 233 million euros ($280 million) each, assuming Paris Saint-Germain and two others join the party. Little surprise, then, that shares in the $1.2 billion Juventus rose 14% on Monday morning.

Yet the spoils are hardly life-changing for a top side like Manchester United, which will bring in $900 million of revenue the season after next, using the median analyst estimate. The real money-spinner for most clubs, especially in England, remains domestic competitions like the Premier League. The Super League is designed to augment, rather than replace, those enduring cash cows.

That makes the support of the domestic competitions like the Premier League, Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A decisive. But they’ve resolutely opposed the Super League, even threatening to toss out participating clubs. Even if that’s hard to imagine, it shows that national soccer interests ultimately have the bargaining power. The new Super League is starting a goal down.

