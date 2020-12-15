Breakingviews - Sheriffs take overdue ride into ESG wild west

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - ESG ratings have received a visit from the sheriff. France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and the Netherlands’ Autoriteit Financiele Markten (AFM) on Tuesday called for mandatory standards in the provision of products that purport to gauge companies’ environmental, social and governance performance. Their attention is overdue.

Sustainable investing is booming. The United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment now has more than 3,000 signatories representing over $100 trillion of assets under management. The weight of money has helped the iShares Global Clean Energy exchange-traded fund, which tracks choice green stocks like Denmark’s Orsted, more than double in price since January. With countries and companies alike increasingly taking emissions-reductions targets seriously, the focus isn’t going away.

That’s a big opportunity for data providers who can help investors sort green sheep from goats – the likes of MSCI and the soon-to-unite S&P Global and IHS Markit. But unlike credit ratings, where different providers’ assessments are generally similar, the ESG equivalents all have different approaches and outputs. As the AMF and AFM warn, the lack of transparency concerning methodologies makes it difficult to appreciate what the ratings reflect. This could lead to poor investments or so-called greenwashing, where polluters hide behind unclear or questionable ratings.

Those same characteristics complicate effective oversight. But that’s no reason to let the market continue to be largely unregulated. The French and Dutch regulators want the European Securities and Markets Authority to be able to mandate basic transparency requirements. These could include how each ESG ratings methodology collects its raw data and where it comes from, controls to ensure it’s up to date, and how they deal with data gaps. That’s all sensible stuff, as is the requirement that fees charged by providers for rating services shouldn’t depend on the level of the ESG ratings issued.

The AFM and AMF are also right to flag the danger of conflicts of interest. Currently providers can simultaneously act as consultant, data provider and rating agency, serving both issuers and investors. If the sector is to avoid the kind of scandal that has dogged the credit rating industry, stiffer regulation may be a blessing in disguise.

