Breakingviews - Shaky electric-car maker zips into market mania

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Faraday Future is driving headlong into two market manias with multiple hazard lights blinking bright red. The fledgling electric-car firm, which has yet to sell a single vehicle, will capitalise on exuberance for green transport by going public through a shell company, the hottest fad on Wall Street. With everything moving so fast and furious, all the warnings might go by in a blur.

The journey has been bumpy for Faraday under founder Jia Yueting. Owing billions of dollars, he declared bankruptcy in 2019. Jia is on a debtor’s blacklist in China and is also banned from serving as a director or executive officer of any listed company there. Faraday, meanwhile, repeatedly scrambled to raise cash, securing support from Chinese property giant Evergrande along the way.

Faraday survived long enough to ride a fresh surge. Property Solutions Acquisition, one of many publicly traded shell companies established recently to find a takeover target, gives the Tesla wannabe a new lease on life. In a transaction that includes backing from Volvo owner Zhejiang Geely and an unnamed major Chinese city, Faraday will get a $1 billion cash infusion, tax breaks and help with engineering, production and distribution. It optimistically expects to go from less than zero to over $900 million in EBITDA by 2024, imputing an ostensible bargain valuation for the $2.6 billion enterprise of less than 3 times.

Electric-vehicle enthusiasm is evidenced by the rise in Property Solution shares since reports of a deal first surfaced, despite that it is led by real estate executives. Faraday also flagged multiple material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting. In another troubling sign, if the company’s market value reaches $20 billion, a super-voting stock will be triggered, handing 10 votes per share to investors including management, Jia and his creditors.

The flagship $180,000 model under development offers a flashy distraction from the risks. But the company has consumed some $2 billion while developing it since 2014, so another $1 billion will only get the FF 91 so far. Chinese rival Nio burned through more than that in one year to ramp up production and had to tap markets. For Faraday, however, when that day comes some of the frenzy may have fizzled.

