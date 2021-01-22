Breakingviews - Review: “Work Won’t Love You Back”, so compromise

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” The hokey advice is often dispensed to young people starting a career. But our devotion to work is encouraging exploitation and unhappiness, argues author and journalist Sarah Jaffe. She’s got a point: a passion for a profession can mask sacrifices which aren’t necessarily worth it.

In “Work Won’t Love You Back: How Devotion to Our Jobs Keeps Us Exploited, Exhausted, and Alone” Jaffe, a freelancer, tells how mostly female workers in various industries have struggled to make their career work for them. She describes in detail the societal and economic changes that have led to workers losing out. There’s the adjunct professor who juggles programmes across several universities and laments poor salaries and limited teaching resources. There’s also the longstanding retail worker left with no severance pay after her store closes.

Jaffe traces the emphasis on loving your job to the 1970s and 1980s, a product of the social movements which rejected mid-century capitalism as oppressively boring. Companies play along by embracing sweeping and ambitious mission statements. For example, Microsoft claims it strives to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more. Consumer giant Unilever insists purpose underpins its business.

Encouraging workers to find meaning in their nine-to-five appears to yield returns. Consultancy Deloitte reckons companies with purpose have happier workers, gain more market share and grow three times faster on average than their competitors. Yet defining a broader purpose could also be a ploy to make us work longer hours.

Changing expectations of what work can provide are evident with each new generation that enters the labour market. Millennials, who started their careers around the time of the 2008 global financial crisis, made compromises. A PwC survey said almost a third had accepted a lower salary. Only 7% were influenced by their employer’s ethics when deciding to accept a job, while 95% said a work-life balance was important.

By contrast a Deloitte survey of Generation Z found more than three-quarters of the cohort born between 1995 and 2012 think working at organisations whose values align with their own is important. This generation attaches less importance to salary than previous age groups. Nonfinancial priorities enable employers to motivate staff without paying them more.

Jaffe argues that conditions for the worker were getting worse long before Gen Z came along. Making trade-offs between passion and pay has become harder. She shows how public universities were once richer and could offer academic staff more security, the now commonplace practice of offering unpaid internships was once rare, and technology companies which enable employers to dictate and monitor employees’ lives didn’t exist. Automation and de-unionisation have reduced workers’ bargaining power and kept wages low, while creating a new class of on-demand gig workers.

The upshot is that starry-eyed graduates seeking purpose-driven careers might find themselves short-changed. It is a tall order to secure work which satisfies your values, is well paid and allows for time with family and friends, particularly when employees are tethered to the office through their smartphones. The balancing act is even tougher in professions like teaching, which as Jaffe shows already undervalue their staff. The Covid-19 pandemic has further blurred the line between work and home life, while adding acute health risks to the existing stresses facing some professions.

Jaffe’s provocative title masks what is essentially a lengthy complaint about disempowered workers toiling under the misapprehension that they should love their jobs. However, her book is light on solutions. Loving work is a luxury not everyone can afford, and maybe that’s acceptable. Spreadsheets and presentations may not inspire sonnets, but administrators and number crunchers can seek fulfilment elsewhere, supported by better working hours and job security.

Discovering purpose in family, hobbies or volunteering could be more rewarding than looking for it in the workplace. Though the trade-offs are getting harder, sacrificing passion in work to find it in the life outside is an increasingly sensible bet.

