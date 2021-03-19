Breakingviews - Review: When “Ocean’s Eleven” meets Chapter 11

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - In the slick 2001 remake of “Ocean’s Eleven” with George Clooney in the title role made famous by Frank Sinatra some four decades earlier, there’s a cautionary tale about the sheer audacity of the heist being planned. “The closest any man has ever come to robbing a Las Vegas casino was outside of Caesars in ’87. He came, he grabbed…” explains the wearied mogul Reuben Tishkoff while a fictional flashback shows guards shooting the sprinting thief in the back. “They conquered.”

Marc Rowan and David Bonderman, the respective co-founders of Apollo Management and TPG tried a real-life run for the money with brazen efforts to snatch big slugs of the sprawling Caesars empire before it collapsed under the debt of their poorly timed $31 billion leveraged buyout in 2008. The conquering “they” in this saga, edifyingly chronicled in a new book published this week, are Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital and David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management. Their battle from a position as holdout junior bondholders upended U.S. bankruptcy convention and rewrote the story of one of Wall Street’s most ruthless fights.

“The Caesars Palace Coup” is a casino caper and legal thriller rolled into one. The action – as much as contract law, courtroom arguments and rich lacrosse bros petulantly storming out of midtown Manhattan conference rooms qualifies as action – centres on a vast wake of vultures feasting on $18 billion of distressed debt at the gambling and lodging conglomerate once known as Harrah’s Entertainment. Jim Millstein, the exasperated restructuring guru attempting to broker a deal on behalf of the company, warned in a sworn statement that it would be “one of the great messes of our time.”

Cleaning it up was arduous for those involved, which seemed to include nearly every pedigreed investment bank, law firm, buyout shop and hedge fund in the financial firmament, along with many lesser-known ones, too. Making sense of it all for everyone else was the challenge for authors Max Frumes and Sujeet Indap, the journalists who sifted through thousands of pages of court filings and transcripts while interviewing nearly 200 people to tell a seedy tale worthy of Sin City.

Despite the multiple complicated lawsuits and tortuous subplots, including an amusingly consequential fight over valuing Britney Spears’ residency at Planet Hollywood, most of the high drama revolves around a series of transactions orchestrated by Apollo and TPG. The Caesars parent company, ostensibly to help it raise cash, sold off its more promising Las Vegas properties and intellectual property, at questionable prices, to entities controlled by its two owners. In the process, it also controversially terminated some large bond guarantees.

An eccentric Illinois judge, whose final ruling ultimately stunned bankruptcy aficionados, and the rantings from the Masters of the Universe make the book entertaining, maybe essential, reading across Wall Street. Even financially literate bookworms, however, may at times struggle to keep pushing through pages of dense jargon. One small sampling: “Importantly, the exchanged bonds were now owned by the Harrah’s parent and were not officially retired obligations; the OpCo would still be effectively sending cash up the chain to the ParentCo in the form of interest payments.”

Diligent readers will be rewarded. Frumes and Indap skillfully call attention to small but pivotal points in the saga, including a moment when Bruce Bennett, the Jones Day attorney representing Oaktree and Appaloosa, broke unwritten rules of collegiality and called out potential conflicts of interest involving Kirkland & Ellis. “One of the top bankruptcy lawyers in America was challenging, in open court, the integrity of another.”

Likewise, the backstabbing ways of cocksure financiers, many of whom trace their careers back to Michael Milken’s den of junk bond iniquity at Drexel Burnham Lambert, are put on full display. Among the memorable scenes is when David Sambur, the pushy Apollo executive behind much of the wheeling and dealing at Caesars, even manages to stun a group of cohorts all too accustomed to a lack of decorum. “Are we going to just stand here masturbating all over each other or are we going to get a deal done?” he thunders in frustration at the lack of progress in the talks. “The room of perhaps 50 people fell silent. Paul, Weiss and the Blackstone bankers suggested it might be time to end the meeting.”

More sobering were the findings of an independent examiner appointed to investigate the claims of asset-stripping. Richard Davis, a former Watergate counsel, concluded in an 1,800-page report, published fittingly on the Ides of March five years ago, that there were massive corporate governance deficiencies at Caesars and strong evidence that the financial engineering was fraudulent. Apollo and TPG, Davis argued, had looked out for themselves at the expense of creditors when it was evident the company was destined for Chapter 11.

In the end, Oaktree and Appaloosa prevail, recovering 66 cents on the dollar in cash and a stake in the new Caesars instead of the 9 cents they were originally offered, with each penny worth some $50 million. After the impatient judge ordered Rowan, Bonderman and others to provide their own personal financial statements, Apollo and TPG caved and kicked in additional funds to the settlement. It’s hard to take much satisfaction in the outcome, however, when the bare-knuckled approach used in negotiations and litigation by the dissidents only adds to the pervasive culture of greed portrayed in the book.

Although the investors involved in the Caesars saga often tout their business-building credentials and hard work on behalf of pension funds, it is somewhat telling that the thousands of casino employees and retired teachers caught up in the debacle scarcely warrant cameo appearances. At least Danny Ocean makes no pretense about his desire for revenge against his nemesis Terry Benedict. “The Caesars Palace Coup” helps make clear what such Wall Street clashes are really about: men with big egos swinging their lacrosse sticks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.