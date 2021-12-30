Breakingviews readers’ top picks for 2021

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews readers displayed eclectic financial curiosity in 2021. As the pandemic ran into its second year, our most-read agenda-setting financial insights spanned mergers and acquisitions, Wall Street, cryptocurrencies, airlines, meme stocks and a decent sampling of Chinese companies.

On Breakingviews.com, dealmaking was at the forefront of readers’ minds. Our best-read story of the year was about U.S. telecommunications giant AT&T’s clumsy $16 billion spinoff of its pay-TV business. Next came our take on pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm’s attempt to take private herbal supplements company China Traditional Chinese Medicine via a consortium. Third was a peek at British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline's troubles. Embattled People's Republic property developer Evergrande’s downward spiral also appeared in the top 10, as did the GameStop meme-stock whodunnit.

Over on Refinitiv’s Eikon platform, Morgan Stanley’s brush with the failure of Archegos Capital Management took top billing. Coinbase Global’s listing came second, highlighting crypto’s paradoxical moment. Archegos featured in third spot, too, with a look at how the mess highlighted Wall Street’s weak spots.

Meanwhile clicks on Reuters.com, which showcases a selection of Breakingviews articles, emphasized U.S. news. The possibility of an American airline going bust – something that has yet to transpire – made the top spot. The top 10 also encompassed the challenges President Joe Biden’s economic dream team faced in his first year in office. Even here, though, China featured: The second most-read item was about Chinese consumer-credit default risks. Meme stocks and crypto inevitably made the list, too.

Our readers still major on Western financial markets, especially America's. But in comparison with recent years, they were less likely in 2021 to be spooked by Covid-19 and more likely to scrutinize Chinese companies and trends. As the pandemic evolves into something endemic, that may be the way the world is going, too.

(Column by Amanda Gomez in New York and Sharon Lam in Toronto. Editing by Richard Beales and Karen Kwok)

