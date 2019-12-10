Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Now we've lost Paul Volcker, we must find another. Opposed by politicians and economists, the former Federal Reserve chairman, who died on Monday at the age of 92, raised interest rates, overcoming inflation the 1980s. A great central banker needs monetary policies that fit their time, as well as rarer qualities like determination and integrity. Volcker had both.

After a four-year stint running the New York Fed, thereby acquiring respect in money markets, Volcker was appointed Fed chairman in August 1979 by the beleaguered administration of President Jimmy Carter. His predecessor, William Miller, was an industrialist without financial experience. With inflation rising, Miller had lost the necessary market credibility – although he went on to become Treasury secretary.

With only a tenuous majority on the Federal Open Market Committee, Volcker in October 1979 announced a new policy of tracking money supply growth, wherever that might lead interest rates. Initially it took them steeply upward, from around 12% to a peak near 20% in April 1980.

This was not the end of the story. In March 1980 Carter introduced credit controls, thereby reducing money supply and causing Volcker to cut the federal funds rate in half, to less than 10%, in under two months. This produced a weak bounce in the U.S. economy, well timed for Carter's attempt at re-election, but it also forced Volcker to raise rates still further later in the year. They peaked at 20% in January 1981 and declined painfully slowly, dipping under 10% again only in August 1982, by which time inflation was running below 5%.

Volcker faced most political opposition during the recession of 1981 and 1982 after his second round of rate hikes. Here, in contrast to current Fed Chairman Jay Powell, who faces constant criticism from President Donald Trump, he was lucky. As a Democrat he faced only muted opposition from his own party, while most Republicans, including new President Ronald Reagan, were supportive on policy grounds, if sometimes grudgingly. They replaced Volcker after his second four-year term, but by 1987 his job was done.

Volcker remained a voice advocating financial and monetary restraint, and he advised President Barack Obama on the economic recovery after the 2008 crisis. U.S. lawmakers partially adopted the so-called Volcker rule, which limits banks' trading for their own account. But his hard-money philosophy was eventually abandoned by Alan Greenspan, his successor at the Fed, who arguably bent to the will not of politicians but of financial markets and an increasingly powerful Wall Street. After two academics, Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen, led the U.S. central bank, the more urbane Powell sometimes struggles to rise above either the political fire from Trump or the weight of market expectations – or both.

The tough monetary policies Volcker imposed from 1979 are only occasionally needed. His political courage and single-mindedness, on the other hand, should be requirements for any Fed chairman.

