Breakingviews - New York’s fiscal house has a solid foundation

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - New York’s new fiscal year won’t be pretty. The epicenter of the United States’ Covid-19 crisis turned the calendar on its books on Wednesday – and has to figure out how to handle a possible $15 billion revenue drop, over 8% of the original proposed budget. Years of sound fiscal planning left it with more cushion to ride out the storm. Irresponsible states won’t fare as well.

The state has almost a quarter of the country’s confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Its hospitals, especially in New York City, are grossly underprepared with beds, equipment and staffing.

At least it began the year in decent fiscal shape. It has consistently kept annual spending growth at around 2%, it notched five years of surpluses through 2018, and it anticipated holding a $6.5 billion cash balance from fiscal 2020. Its large pension plans also have among the highest funding ratios for major public plans.

Balancing its budget has been trickier lately – mostly because the cost of Medicaid, the program that helps people with limited means get healthcare coverage, has been unexpectedly high. But it has a plan to fill these gaps. It also benefitted from billions in cash settlements from financial institutions and hasn’t squandered these resources.

That may not be enough. When the state projected tax revenue of $88 billion in January, it expected U.S. GDP to increase around 2% this year. Now Goldman Sachs reckons the country’s economy will shrink by over 6%. The roughly $5 billion allocated to the state government from the $2 trillion stimulus bill will cover some of the enormous crisis-related expenses. But there is still a gap, suggesting that it will have to reach into state coffers and make drastic cuts.

Good thing it was so prudent. Other states? Not so much. For instance, Illinois suffers chronic budget deficits and had a roughly $137 billion unfunded pension liability at the end of fiscal year 2019. New Jersey also has a relatively low credit rating and huge retirement liabilities.

While they should all receive aid to fill crisis-related budget gaps, the self-created challenges will likely worsen weaker states’ credit woes. New York may be on the front lines – but it should be able to recover faster because it has been minding its books.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.