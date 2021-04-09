Breakingviews - Memory giants delay consolidation at own risk

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global chipmakers may regret dragging their feet on consolidation. A mooted sale of Japan's Kioxia to a larger rival like $107 billion Micron would benefit the memory sector. But regulatory scrutiny and uncertain returns may put off buyers. Without scale, incumbents looks vulnerable to attack by hungry Chinese entrants.

The market for NAND flash memory, used for data storage, is expected to top $85 billion in sales by 2026, up from less than $50 billion last year, according to research firm Mordor Intelligence. That's thanks to a boom in data centres and 5G devices coming to market. Even so, demand is fickle and competition fierce. A supply glut that started around 2018 has led to falling prices and industry-wide losses.

The sector is ripe for mergers and acquisitions. In October, South Korea's SK Hynix said it would buy Intel's NAND business for $9 billion. That deal would roughly double the buyer's market share to 20%, putting it ahead of Kioxia – which was once Toshiba Memory - but trailing Samsung Electronics, Bernstein analysts estimated at the time. That transaction has put pressure on American rivals Micron and Western Digital, which are now separately eying Kioxia at a mooted $30 billion price tag, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Of the two, Micron is financially stronger than its smaller, indebted peer. But the acquisition could be politically tricky. Officials in Japan already objected to former parent Toshiba selling control to foreigners. Moreover, Beijing could delay or derail a U.S. takeover of a major global supplier. Micron might be better to simply buy Western Digital, which has a joint venture with Kioxia.

The financial or strategic benefits of any tie-up may not be immediate. Micron’s NAND technology, for instance, is probably not compatible with Kioxia's or Western Digital's, making synergies harder to generate. What's more, there are signs that memory prices have bottomed out, removing one big impetus for mergers.

Waiting in the wings are state-supported Chinese outfits trying to catch up with global giants. The likes of Yangtze Memory Technologies, for example, are pouring billions to build up capacity regardless of profitability. By the time their production comes online, it may be too late to consolidate.

