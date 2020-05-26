Breakingviews-Meituan Dianping cooks up some tasty scraps

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Like a clever chef on a reality cooking show, Meituan Dianping managed to take some unappetising ingredients and turn them into a palatable dish. Covid-19 hit the takeaways-to-taxis giant, whose quarterly sales fell 13%. The outlook is shaky, but more restaurants have signed up to the app and new initiatives such as contactless options hold promise. Merging Western peers are in comparative disarray.

The $83 billion company – itself the product of a 2015 deal between e-commerce outfits Meituan and Dianping – swung to a $221 million loss from a profit in the last three months of 2019. Food delivery sales declined 11% as eateries and their suppliers closed and hygiene-conscious customers opted to cook at home instead. Work-from-home policies plugged orders from office staffers, and delivery costs increased because riders needed extra incentives to head out during the pandemic. Rebates and cuts in restaurant commissions added to the red ink.

Although boss Wang Xing cautioned that the virus may “continue to have a potential impact on our business performance”, he served up some encouraging news on Monday. Consumption in China’s smaller cities, where Meituan thrives, is recovering quicker than in bigger ones like Beijing. Many previously offline-only restaurateurs also are taking the plunge: over 5,000 hot-pot and 2,600 barbeque restaurants joined in February, and the number of active merchants grew 5% year-on-year to 6.1 million, nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Some technological development also should provide value over the longer-term. Over 80% of deliveries were contactless at the end of March, for example, opening opportunities to explore autonomous drop-offs. And it was new initiatives such as ride-hailing and grocery delivery that chewed up most of Meituan’s investment. Operating losses from food-delivery halved year-on-year, to $10 million.

Meituan is locked in competition with deep-pocketed Alibaba’s Ele.me, but the rivalry’s toll seems to be easing up for now. The relative health also holds appeal for investors enticed by the industry. Uber is wrestling to find a way to buy Grubhub while Takeaway.com digests Britain’s Just Eat in more cutthroat markets that are behind the virus curve. Since Meituan warned about its first-quarter woes on March 30, its shares have leapt by over 40% to an all-time high. For all the company’s challenges, it has found the right recipe.

