Breakingviews - London IPO overhaul could do more harm than good

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - London’s latest stock market overhaul could do more harm than good. A UK government review led by former European Commissioner Jonathan Hill is debating whether to make it easier for companies going public to sell fewer shares, or offer stock with different voting rights. The danger is that it weakens Britain’s corporate governance regime while doing little to reverse a long-term decline in listings.

There’s no apparent shortage of UK companies going public right now. In the past few weeks, traditionally a quiet time for initial public offerings, the London Stock Exchange has welcomed new arrivals including bootmaker Dr. Martens, now worth almost 5 billion pounds, and online greeting card purveyor Moonpig, which last week achieved a 1 billion pound plus valuation. Food delivery app Deliveroo may soon join them.

Even so, government officials, bankers and stock exchange executives worry London is losing ground. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is also keen to take advantage of Britain’s exit from the European Union, hinting at a repeat of the “Big Bang” deregulation of the 1980s that revolutionised share trading in London.

It’s true the stock market no longer performs its traditional role of channelling capital to growing firms. In each of the past two years just 15 new companies have listed on the LSE’s main market, raising less than $6 billion a year. As recently as 2014 and 2015, activity levels were three times as high, according to Refinitiv data. The number of London-listed stocks has fallen to less than 2,000, from a peak of close to 3,000 in the late-1990s.

This malaise is felt beyond the United Kingdom, though. Bigger venture capital and private equity funds enable companies to raise large sums without the hassle of going public. Ultra-low interest rates make debt more attractive. IPOs have largely become a way for investors in already established companies to sell out: of the 540 million pounds raised in Moonpig’s offering, just 20 million pounds went to the company.

While the United States appears to be doing better, its IPO wave has been buoyed by a flood of special-purpose acquisition companies. These blank-check vehicles accounted for about half of the $167 billion raised in U.S. new listings in 2020, according to Dealogic. It seems doubtful the fundraising craze will continue, or that all the SPACs will find attractive private companies to acquire.

There’s also scant evidence that Britain is experiencing a drain of public companies. Excluding SPACs, only 14 UK-based companies listed in the United States between 2015 and 2020, raising just $3 billion, according to analysis by New Financial, the think tank.

Meanwhile, it’s far from clear that the factors identified by Hill are the defining barriers to listing. Take the requirement that companies offer at least 25% of their shares in an IPO. Bankers say this is a turn-off for fast-growing groups reluctant to give up too much ownership. However, the LSE has since 2013 offered a so-called High Growth Segment which lets companies with a record of rapidly rising revenue list just 10% of their shares. Only a handful have used it.

The same is true of companies that want to sell stock with different voting rights. London permits so-called dual-class share structures, but bars them from the market’s Premium Segment which is home to most big multinationals. This did not deter THG, an online seller of beauty products whose founder insisted on keeping a “golden share” when the company listed last year. Its shares have risen more than 40% since the IPO, lifting its market value to 7 billion pounds.

The real question facing Hill is therefore whether to relax the rules that separate stocks in the LSE’s Premium Segment from the rest of the market. Bankers argue with some justification that the different categories are outdated and paternalistic. Investors should be free to make their own decisions about which shares to own.

But modern equity markets are driven more by index-tracking funds than stock-picking active managers. Passive funds now account for about 30% of UK assets under management, according to the Investment Management Association. If the LSE relaxes its admission criteria it will hand more responsibility to index providers like FTSE Russell – incidentally also owned by the LSE – for deciding which companies join benchmarks like the FTSE 100 Index.

London’s record in chasing hot stock market sectors is far from flawless. Back in the early 2000s the LSE marketed itself as an attractive home for global mining and energy companies. That helped it lure groups like Swiss commodity trader Glencore, but also exposed British investors to governance disasters like Kazakh miner ENRC and Indonesian coal group Bumi Resources.

Relaxing the rules on free floats and dual-class shares might persuade some tech companies to list in London rather than elsewhere. However, weaker shareholder influence would not be limited to desirable new arrivals and could eventually taint the entire 3 trillion pound UK stock market. It’s understandable that the government is eager for post-Brexit reforms. The danger is that, as with Britain’s departure from the EU, the costs of the overhaul outweigh the benefits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.