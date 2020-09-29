Breakingviews - JD's hyped-up spinoffs leave its basket light

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - JD.com might look slightly unloved after completing its hyped-up spinoffs. The Chinese web retailer's market cap has more than doubled to $117 billion this year. That has been helped by expectations for listings of its health, financial technology and logistics units which might account for almost half of JDâs equity value. The downside is it prices up a so-so worth for its outperforming e-commerce business.

Shares of New York-listed JD are up 116% in 2020, smashing the gains of the S&P 500 and most Chinese technology peers including e-commerce rival Alibaba. A secondary Hong Kong listing in June helped, as has the company's Amazon-like pandemic-resilient business. Investors are also pricing in boss Richard Liu's more exciting ventures in financial technology and healthcare.

JD Digits, the 37%-owned affiliate that specialises in consumer credit and supply-chain financing, has filed to raise 20 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) in Shanghai by selling 10% of its enlarged share capital. Meanwhile, JD recently confirmed plans to list its e-pharmacy in Hong Kong, and is targeting a $20 billion valuation, Refinitiv publication IFR says. JD's promising logistics arm might be next too. The company has already tapped banks for an up to $10 billion IPO that could value the subsidiary at over $30 billion, Reuters reported in December, citing sources.

JD's stakes in the three businesses could be worth $53 billion combined, based on the mooted valuations. What's left, after backing out the group's $8 billion-plus net cash pile, is JD's core business. Analysts at HSBC reckon the segment will generate roughly $3 billion in adjusted earnings next year. That implies investors are valuing the rump, JD Retail, at 17 times forward earnings - a discount to Alibaba's 23 times multiple, Refinitiv shows.

It looks especially light because it implies no value for the minority stakes JD holds in companies including UK-based deluxe clothing website Farfetch and Chinese supermarket chain Yonghui Superstores. Moreover, JD's e-commerce business - more capital intensive and costly than Alibaba's - has outperformed rivals during the pandemic and is improving its profitability. Liu needs to ensure his new outlets donât leave the main shop window looking tired.

