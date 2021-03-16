Breakingviews - Jardine restructuring could tempt an activist

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jardine Matheson’s restructuring sends mixed signals to pushy investors. The 189-year-old group is dismantling a structure that has protected founder William Jardine’s descendants for decades. Doing so reduces its conglomerate discount, but also indicates a willingness to change.

The larger of the two holding companies is buying the 15% it doesn’t own in sister Jardine Strategic for $5.5 billion. It unwinds a cross-holding framework created in the 1980s to ward off corporate raiders. The Keswick family ultimately will own 43% of Jardine Matheson, which will control developer Hongkong Land, retailer Dairy Farm International, Mandarin Oriental hotels and Southeast Asia-focused Jardine Cycle & Carriage.

This big step suggests less of a perceived threat from outsiders. The market reaction helps too. Majority stakes in the four publicly traded companies tally $17 billion. Two smaller holdings in Zhongsheng and Greatview Aseptic Packaging are now worth a combined $3 billion. Putting unlisted Jardine Pacific and Jardine International Motors each on a multiple of 12 times CLSA’s earnings forecasts adds another $4 billion. Back out corporate cash and the implied net asset value is around $22 billion, or a mere 10% discount to the post-deal valuation. Before, it was closer to 25%.

That narrowing could deter calls for sweeping changes. Peer Swire Pacific trades at a 50% discount to net asset value, according to Citigroup analysts, but also is safeguarded by a dual-class share structure. There are other reasons to target Jardine, however.

For one thing, the united entity already houses a collection of misfit assets. There’s a construction company, airport ground-handling unit and half a joint venture with Schindler Lifts. A money-losing British car dealership sits alongside its profitable Hong Kong cousin. There’s also mission creep between units, such as Pizza Hut franchises in one place and Starbucks elsewhere. Each looks small on its own, but a broader cleanup would add up. Some $2.9 billion of securities, including Toyota Motor and Rothschild stakes, also warrant reconsideration.

Since Jardine last saw off an investor campaign two decades ago – when Brandes urged the same restructuring unveiled last week – it has proceeded with extreme caution. The company’s management has made clear no other big changes are in store. An aggressive hedge fund might have other ideas.

