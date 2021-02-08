Breakingviews - Japan’s Renesas steers towards chip M&A pileup

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Japan's Renesas Electronics is in danger of overheating its deal engine. The company disclosed on Monday that it was in advanced talks to buy UK-based Dialog Semiconductor less than two years after taking over similarly sized Integrated Device Technology. Booming demand for chips used in cars makes another acquisition strategically appealing, but the financial logic looks less impressive.

This latest takeover plan coincides with a worldwide semiconductor shortage. A faster-than-expected recovery in cars, smartphones and other electronics is wreaking havoc across the automotive industry. That should bode well for $21 billion Renesas, already the world's third-largest chip supplier to carmakers, according to Fitch Ratings. As vehicles become greener and higher-tech, demand for such components should keep growing.

Boss Hidetoshi Shibata has until March to decide on whether to proceed with the all-cash offer for Frankfurt-listed Dialog. At the mooted 67.50 euros per share on offer, Renesas would be paying $5.9 billion, a 20% premium to Dialog's undisturbed market value. To justify that sum would require about $120 million in annual synergies, using the target's 20% effective tax rate, based on Breakingviews calculations.

The amount is equivalent to just under a tenth of Dialog's forecast 2020 sales, Refinitiv shows. The two companies have limited overlap, however, which could impede any cost-cutting efforts. Renesas focuses on automotive and industrial markets, while Dialog, a major Apple supplier, specialises in consumer electronics. And when Renesas bought IDT in 2019, it was counting on significant revenue synergies, which tend to be harder to achieve, to make that deal stack up.

The Dialog approach values the enterprise, excluding its net cash, at $5.5 billion. Assume that Renesas can generate cost savings and revenue uplift equal to the premium, add the target’s $295 million of forecast operating profit, tax it all at 20% and the return on investment would be about 6%. Its weighted average cost of capital probably exceeds 8%, as Morningstar analysts estimate it does for rival Infineon.

After news of the deal broke, Renesas shares dipped 5%, erasing nearly $1 billion of market value, or almost exactly as much as the premium on offer for Dialog. That suggests investors are bracing for an M&A pileup.

