Breakingviews - Italy’s top soccer league needs a kick in the culo

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Italyâs premier soccer league needs a kick in the rear. Once a global champion, Serie A currently languishes behind rivals in Europe on revenue and visibility. A 1.6 billion euro offer by sports-investment veteran CVC Capital Partners and a competing Bain Capital bid seek to boost sales by reforming an outdated media rights system. Club owners and Italian soccer at large would benefit.Â Â

Serie A is struggling to close a gap with peers across the continent. Its broadcasting revenue, increasingly critical as the pandemic keeps fans at home, totalled 1.46 billion euros in the 2018/2019 season, less than half the British Premier Leagueâs draw and 20% below Spainâs La Liga. Top Italian clubs capture a third of the internet following of their rivals, social media platforms show. Â Â Â

The leagueâs convoluted structure means itÂ cannotÂ embrace the financial challenge alone. Each of its 20Â teamsÂ countsÂ the same in anyÂ decision, leadingÂ to a constant battle between club chieftains likeÂ Lazio owner Claudio Lotito and Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli.Â TheÂ associationÂ is also understaffed and heavily relies on intermediaries to seek media deals abroad. Â Â

Thatâs why consortiums led by private equity firms CVC and Bain are swooping in. CVC, which has worked on the deal for a year and has experience withÂ Formula 1Â and rugby, wants to hive off the media rights business into a new company, valued at 16 billion euros. The fund would take a 10% stake, but, crucially, control half of the entityâs board to minimise interclub squabbling. The plan envisages taking back control of media contracts for large countries and launching an online channel that could rival sports streaming service DAZN. Â Â

Latecomer Bainâs bid wouldÂ value the new media companyÂ at justÂ overÂ 13 billion euros, but promises cash-strapped clubs a minimum of 300 million euros in dividends if certain conditions are met.Â AndÂ it seems to enjoyÂ the backing of some Serie A old guards likeÂ TV-rights veteran Marco Bogarelli.Â Â

The new Serie A configuration would start with an EBITDA of 1.1 billion euros. If CVC can double that by 2027, as it pledges, the entityâs enterprise value couldÂ surpass 30 billion euros before a possible IPO. Â Â

Club owners like Lotito may resist losing power. But with more cash, clubs can hire better players and bring Italian soccer back to its glory.

