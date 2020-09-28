Breakingviews - India will win by playing tax cricket

Reuters Reuters

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - India can turn its defeat against Vodafone to its advantage. If Prime Minister Narendra Modiâs government accepts Fridayâs unanimous international arbitration ruling in favour of the British telecom operator, it can start to make good on its six-year-old pledge to end âtax terrorismâ and recast itself as a better destination for global capital â and perhaps even woo some away from China.

The fight with the London-listed company has embarrassed the countryâs bureaucracy. In 2012, Indiaâs top court dismissed the governmentâs attempt to tax Vodafoneâs 2007 takeover of the Indian mobile assets of Hong Kongâs Hutchison Telecommunications International. But New Delhi changed the law to target transactions retrospectively, ultimately claiming $3.8 billion including tax, interest and penalties. It even tried to tax the seller too.

Ideally Vodafoneâs victory will clear Modiâs Bharatiya Janata Party to draw a line under a debacle it inherited from the prior government when it took power in 2014. It has allowed old legacy cases like Vodafoneâs to run their full legal course. The administration has also preserved the controversial underlying legislation allowing for retroactive taxation, and new cases have emerged, so thereâs reason to doubt the governmentâs intentions.

Any attempt to keep enforcing this demand would seriously undermine Modiâs reform credibility. The official reaction will also set the tone for other higher-stakes disputes. Cairn Energy, for example, made one of Indiaâs biggest oil discoveries in decades in 2004. But its exit was disrupted in 2015 after it was slapped with a tax bill for a years-old corporate reorganisation. Its shares in Vedanta India were frozen and sold off by authorities. Cairn wants $1.4 billion in compensation; a ruling is due in the coming weeks.

Cash-strapped politicians would be better off accepting these rulings and focusing on the bigger picture. Foreign investment plunged year-on-year between April and June. Modi is trying to pitch India as a reliable destination for multi-national companies considering rejigging their global supply chains in the light of the pandemic. But the complaints of Vodafone, Cairn and even Toyota Motorâs India partner, who earlier this month publicly slammed the broader tax regime, are discouraging to their peers. Itâs time for India to walk the talk.

