Breakingviews - Guest view: Virus teaches the limits of economics

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - At budget time, finance ministers sometimes cite the words of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, Louis XIV’s finance minister, that “the art of taxation consists in so plucking the goose as to obtain the largest possible quantity of feathers with the smallest possible amount of hissing”. In truth, fiscal policymakers nowadays tend to see taxation as a science rather than an art.

The UK Treasury has estimated that the income tax rate for high earners which brings in the most revenue is 45% to 50% and that increasing the rate by 10 percentage points reduces the amount the wealthy work by over 7%. If a typical developed country wants to cut cigarette consumption by 4%, it needs to raise taxes on tobacco by around 13%, the International Monetary Fund says.

This scientific view of taxation rests on economic models that claim to capture how humans and businesses respond to financial stimuli. Widespread faith in these models has led to similar policies being pursued across the developed world in recent decades: lower income tax rates, higher indirect taxes, a proliferation of “sin taxes” on products like tobacco and alcohol and, perhaps most notably, reduced taxes on corporate profit.

In the art of taxation, corporate taxes are an attractive option: companies don’t vote, so there’s less hissing. But in the science of taxation, corporate income taxes are disastrous. In 2013 I asked David Gauke, then Britain’s tax minister, why the Conservative-led government was slashing corporation tax, while raising other taxes and cutting spending. He told me the government was simply doing what the experts agreed was effective.

He cited reports by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and others which said corporate taxes were the most economically damaging form of tax. In the view of the economy as a mechanism which is driven by price signals, taxing companies’ earnings weighs on investment by driving up the cost of capital, forcing businesses to apply higher hurdle rates of return for new projects, restricting their expansion and economic growth.

But now, after years of governments of all political stripes around the world reducing corporate taxes, the tide is turning. President Joe Biden has said he wants to increase the U.S. corporate tax rate. UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is expected to do the same in his budget in March.

On the face of it, this change of direction seems like a case of needs must: the Covid-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented budget deficits, and everyone will have to play their part in repairing government finances. But something more fundamental is also at work.

The United Kingdom stepped up its drive to reduce corporate taxes in 2010 when public borrowing was close to a record high. The government pursued the policy because the models showed corporate taxes were so harmful that reducing them led to little or no revenue loss, when tax revenue from additional job creation and spending was considered: they were, effectively, a free lunch.

According to British press reports, Sunak’s shift is influenced by a Treasury analysis which concluded that reducing corporate tax rates by a third did not have the desired effect of lifting business investment. In short, the government has decided that the economic models which claim lower corporate taxes boost investments and growth do not work.

This should force the Treasury to tweak its giant Computable General Equilibrium model on which its predictions for the economy are based and which has automatically converted corporation tax cuts into higher investment and growth. The Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK fiscal watchdog, should do the same.

In raising corporate taxes, governments are not so much spreading burdens they would rather not have to endure, but dropping a failing economic strategy they can no longer afford.

If politicians and mandarins in Britain and elsewhere across the world accept that the economic models for corporate taxation they’ve relied upon in recent decades are flawed, perhaps they will begin to question other economic orthodoxies that have driven policy in an ever widening range of fields. That would be no bad thing.

While it has become fashionable to declare that the way to maximise our material welfare or most efficiently tackle problems is for politicians and citizens generally to “think like an economist”, the truth is that this practice has a patchy track record. Economists got it wrong on the minimum wage, exaggerated the ability of tobacco taxes to reduce smoking and encouraged governments to waste reform opportunities on reducing labour market rigidities that were theoretically toxic but practically innocuous.

The problem is “the reduction of economics to price theory”, as Ronald Coase, that pillar of the Chicago school of economics, put it. This has produced policy prescriptions predicated upon a world in which economic actors have stable preferences and constant responsiveness to price signals; and where they ignore most of the factors that influence people’s behaviour in the real world.

Rebuilding the economy after the Covid-19 crisis will require citizens to make further sacrifices. But if one consequence of this pain is that it forces us to scrutinise long-held but redundant economic thinking, we will be richer for it in the long run.

- Tom Bergin is a Reuters journalist. His new book, “Free Lunch Thinking: How Economics Ruins the Economy”, was published on Jan. 28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.