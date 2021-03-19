Breakingviews - Guest view: Japan’s socialist equity trap

Reuters Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of Japan’s policy review meeting that ends Friday is significant not for what will say but for what it won’t. The accumulated effects of a long-running policy that has seen the central bank steadily buy up exchange-traded equity funds have turned Japanese equity markets into an experiment in financial socialism. Officials seems to have no idea of how to restore free market functions.

While its intervention in the bond market has become the international norm, the BOJ’s direct purchases of equities make its overall monetary approach especially aggressive. The bank is on track to own about half of the country’s public debt, and also about 10% of Japan’s benchmark Topix index capitalisation. That has warped behaviour. When I pitch the merits of raising Japan equity allocations to global investors, the first question they ask is often: “When will the BOJ start to sell?” It is unlikely that Friday’s policy review meeting will address this problem, especially in the current economic context.

To be sure, the stock buying programme has helped keep a floor under the market, part of a relatively well functioning price-maintenance operation that has helped raise confidence in Japanese shares. But at this point the BOJ’s holdings have become an overhang that will, sooner or later, cap the market’s upside potential. Unwinding a bond portfolio smoothly is simple; when the bonds mature, they roll off the balance sheet. But equity ETFs have to be sold sooner or later.

The programme has begun to work counter to two major policy goals: improving corporate governance and capital stewardship, and developing Tokyo as an innovative financial centre.

The negative impact on governance stems from the fact that while the bank holds “only” about 10% of the Topix index, it owns more than one-third of free-floating shares in many of Japan’s leading companies, including Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing and industrial-robot maker Fanuc. These stakes are huge, but mute; the BOJ will never raise its voice at annual shareholders meetings. The BOJ could address this issue by, for example, openly instructing its ETF custodian banks to vote in line with governance activist group Institutional Shareholder Services, but that is a slippery slope to the BOJ becoming a reincarnation of the old Japan Industrial Bank, which directly elected and influenced private executives.

As for innovation, Japan’s major asset managers have become reliant on the central bank for their earnings. While lenders complain that Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s yield curve control depresses their net interest margins, Japanese asset managers are gorging at the BOJ trough. The biggest three firms appear to be making as much as two-thirds of their profits from their 32 basis-point cut of central bank ETF purchases, currently set at a minimum of 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) per year.

This is embarrassing, as it implies that other business lines are horrendously unprofitable; they are coasting instead of inventing new products. Unlike in the United States, for example, there is no sign of an innovative ETF market developing in Japan, no signs of “smart beta” or theme-based products under development. Most importantly, they have not developed lower-cost options for ordinary Japanese consumers. While there are other factors at work in addition to the sedating effect of central bank buying, Mrs Watanabe nevertheless pays twice the average fees her American peers pay for investment funds.

There are no easy answers to how to unwind the distortions the bank has introduced without destabilising the market. But make no mistake: without some sort of guidance from the BOJ, or at least the hint of a plan, investors will continue to demand a discount for holding Japanese equities. Japan’s monetary policy has become an accidental champion of financial socialism. As the pandemic panic recedes, it’s time for Kuroda and his team to start laying out their ideas for how they will let the market function normally again.

Jesper Koll is a senior advisor to WisdomTree in Tokyo, after working as chief strategist and head of research for major U.S. investment banks JPMorgan and Merrill Lynch. He has lived in Japan since 1986.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.